US Market slips from record highs

The US stock market finished session lower on Monday, 12 April 2021, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors elected to book recent profit on caution before upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 55.20 points or 0.16% to 33,745. The S&P 500 was down 0.81 points or 0.02% to 4,128. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 50.19 points or to 0.36% 13,850.
Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are set to kick off first-quarter earnings season this week, likely providing a snapshot of the overall health of major U.
S. corporations a year into the COVID crisis and perhaps providing insight into ongoing risks in financial markets.
Fed Chairman Powell said in a Sunday 60 Minutes interview that the economy is going to start growing strongly in the second half of the year but emphasized that that rebound shouldn't lead anyone to believe that the central bank would dial up interest rates in 2021.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, communication services and energy shares were the steepest decliners. The financials and consumer discretionary sector surged, reflecting confidence in both areas as the U. S. economy reopens.
Shares of Nuance Communications Inc surged after Microsoft Corp said it would buy the artificial intelligence and speech technology company in a $19.7 billion deal.
The dollar slipped toward a three-week low as Treasury yields remained just above recent lows, while oil prices rose on optimism over a rebound in the U. S. economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerated.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU