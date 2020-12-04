CDSL hits record high; rises 16% in five days

-
ALSO READ
CDSL spurts after robust Q1 performance
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.28% in the June 2020 quarter
Stock brokers slump on buzz SEBI may allow direct mkt access
J&K Bank board approves raising Rs 4500 cr
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 66.33% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Central Depository Services (CDSL) jumped 3.9% to Rs 546.55, rising for fifth consecutive trading session.The stock has gained nearly 16% in five trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 471.40 on 26 November 2020. The stock hit a record high of Rs 566.40 in intraday today. It has jumped 203% from its 52-week low of Rs 179.8 hit on 23 March 2020.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 72.195. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 477.30 and 432.72 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
CDSL is India's leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.
On a consolidated basis, CDSL's net profit rose 68.17% to Rs 48.87 crore on 69.39% increase in net sales to Rs 89.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU