US Stocks surge on easing inflation concerns

Adding to the positive sentiment about inflation, the Labor Department released a report showing U. S. import prices fell 1.4% in July after rising by an upwardly revised 0.3% in June. The report also showed export prices tumbled by 3.3% in July after climbing by 0.7% in June.
Meanwhile, market sentiments also underpinned after report from the University of Michigan showed that consumer sentiment index jumped to 55.1 in August from 51.5 in July. The University of Michigan also said one-year inflation expectations dipped to 5% in August from 5.2% in July, while five-year inflation expectations crept up 3.0% from 2.9%.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index inclined 424.38 points, or 1.27%, to 33,761.05.
The S&P500 index was up by 72.88 points, or 1.73%, to 4,280.15. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 267.27 points, or 2.09%, to 13,047.19. For the week, the S&P 500 skyrocketed by 3.3% to record its fourth straight weekly gain, while the Nasdaq and the Dow spiked by 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively.
All 11 S&P sectors ended higher, with consumer discretionary was the best performer, climbing 2.3% followed by information technology (up 2.07%), communication services (up 2%), materials (up 1.9%), and financials (up 1.6%) issues.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS fell 0.2% to $20.11, Dr Reddy's Labs added 1% to $53.64, Azure Power Global added 8.9% to $12.50, WNS Holdings added 0.8% to $87.38, HDFC Bank added 1.8% to $66.17, and ICICI Bank inclined 2.1% to $22.35. Wipro added 1.5% to $5.51, and Tata Motors gained 2.2% to $30.41.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU