Australia Market falls on miners, tech stocks weakness

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 38.45 points, or 0.54%, to 7,032.51. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped by 36.55 points, or 0.5%, to 7,288.81.
Miners shares declined as a COVID-19 lockdown in commodities hub Yiwu rattled sentiment. BHP Group, the world's largest miner, dropped 0.7%, while Rio Tinto traded flat.
Technology stocks dropped on following decline of US peers overnight after a Fed official said that the central bank was open for a possibility of a 75 basis point increase in rates even after the softer-than-expected inflation data in July.
ASX-listed shares of Block erased 4%.
Energy shares were up, with Oil and gas major Woodside Energy and Santos advancing 3.7% and 0.8% respectively.
Stanmore Resources shares soared nearly 11% after Coal explorer announcemed that it would buy the remaining 20% stake in a metallurgical coal venture in Queensland from Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co for US$380 million.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 105.257 after a recent drop from above 106. The Australian dollar was at $0.7123, above the $0.71 level.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU