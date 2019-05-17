USFDA classifies inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's API facilities as OAI

has received letters from the USFDA classifying the inspections concluded at its facilities of Unit I and XI and intermediates facility of unit IX in February 2019 as Action Indicated (OAI).

The Company has already submitted its initial response to USFDA.

The Company is sending further updates on the committed corrective actions.

The Company is confident that these OAI classifications will not have an impact on disruption of supplies or the revenue from operations of these facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)