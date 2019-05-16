JUST IN
Board of IP Rings appoints director

At meeting held on 16 May 2019

The Board of IP Rings at its meeting held on 16 May 2019 has appointed Vikram Vijayaraghavan as an Additional Director of the Company under the Independent Category with effect from 16 May 2019, for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 17:40 IST

