Board of IP Rings appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Nicholas Hoult, others defend film on JRR Tolkien after author's family objects
India makes substantial progress in International IP Index, climbs eight places
Peter Jackson plans to restore his early 'naughty' films
Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the December 2018 quarter
Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 4.10% in the December 2018 quarter
-
At meeting held on 16 May 2019The Board of IP Rings at its meeting held on 16 May 2019 has appointed Vikram Vijayaraghavan as an Additional Director of the Company under the Independent Category with effect from 16 May 2019, for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU