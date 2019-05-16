Trigyn wins contract to provide temporary placement services for Houston Independent School District

Trigyn announced that the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Trigyn Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide Temporary Placement Services for the (HISD).

The contract becomes effective on 01 July 2019 and has the potential to extend for a period of five (5) years, through 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)