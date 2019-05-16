JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

China Market extends gains on policy easing hopes

Bharat Forge achieves strategic milestone with Daimler AG
Business Standard

Trigyn wins contract to provide temporary placement services for Houston Independent School District

Capital Market 

Trigyn announced that the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Trigyn Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide Information Technology Temporary Placement Services for the Houston Independent School District (HISD).

The contract becomes effective on 01 July 2019 and has the potential to extend for a period of five (5) years, through 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements