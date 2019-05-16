Trigyn wins contract to provide temporary placement services for Houston Independent School District

-
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal
USA: 2 suspects dead in Houston shooting
University of Houston renames engineering building after Indian-American couple
Texas cancer center ousts 3 over Chinese data theft concerns
Texas killer dies, leaving open questions about 11 slayings
-
Trigyn announced that the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Trigyn Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide Information Technology Temporary Placement Services for the Houston Independent School District (HISD).
The contract becomes effective on 01 July 2019 and has the potential to extend for a period of five (5) years, through 30 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU