Pennar Industries receives NCLT approval to merge PEBS Pennar and Pennar Enviro with itself

announced that it has received approval from (NCLT) to merge its subsidiaries (PEBS Pennar) and Pennar Enviro (PEL) with itself.

As per the approved scheme, shareholders of PEBS Pennar will get 23 shares of for 13 shares held and shareholders of will get one share of for every one share held.

The NCLT approval has approved the appointed date of the scheme (effective date) to be 01 April 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)