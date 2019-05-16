JUST IN
Business Standard

Pennar Industries receives NCLT approval to merge PEBS Pennar and Pennar Enviro with itself

Capital Market 

Pennar Industries announced that it has received approval from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to merge its subsidiaries Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar) and Pennar Enviro (PEL) with itself.

As per the approved scheme, shareholders of PEBS Pennar will get 23 shares of Pennar Industries for 13 shares held and shareholders of Pennar Enviro will get one share of Pennar Industries for every one share held.

The NCLT approval has approved the appointed date of the scheme (effective date) to be 01 April 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:11 IST

