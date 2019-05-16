Bharat Forge achieves strategic milestone with Daimler AG

Bharat Forge reached an important milestone today. The company rolled out its one millionth finished machined crankshaft that powers heavy duty engines of Daimler AG.
Bharat Forge exclusively supplies machined crankshafts for the 13L & 15L engine platforms to Detroit Diesel, USA.
Additionally, Bharat Forge also shares the 13L platform with Daimler's Mannheim plant in Germany. These flagship engines of Daimler AG are considered to be among the most technology enabled high performance heavy duty engines in commercial vehicles.
Bharat Forge has been a long-standing partner of Daimler AG for almost two decades now. Bharat Forge has a long and successful history as a strategic supplier-partner for safety critical finish machined front axle beams, machined crankshafts and steering knuckles to Daimler plants in Germany, USA, Japan, Brazil & India.
