JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Elxsi Ltd up for fifth straight session

Tata Power SED bags Rs 1200 cr contract from Ministry of Defence
Business Standard

Lupin launches Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP

Capital Market 

Lupin announced the launch of Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.

Lupin's Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, is the generic equivalent of AbbVie, Inc's Synthroid Tablets. It is indicated for:

Hypothyroidism: As replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism

Pituitary Thyrotropin (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone, TSH) Suppression: As an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer

Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, 25 meg, SO meg, 75 meg, 88 meg, 100 meg, 112 meg, 125 meg, 137 meg, 150 meg, 175 meg, 200 meg, and 300 meg had an annual sales of approximately USD 2.5 billions in the U.

S (IQVIA MAT January 2019).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements