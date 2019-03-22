Lupin launches Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP

-
-
Lupin announced the launch of Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin's Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, is the generic equivalent of AbbVie, Inc's Synthroid Tablets. It is indicated for:
Hypothyroidism: As replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism
Pituitary Thyrotropin (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone, TSH) Suppression: As an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer
Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, 25 meg, SO meg, 75 meg, 88 meg, 100 meg, 112 meg, 125 meg, 137 meg, 150 meg, 175 meg, 200 meg, and 300 meg had an annual sales of approximately USD 2.5 billions in the U.
S (IQVIA MAT January 2019).
