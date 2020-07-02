JUST IN
USFDA removes import alert exemption status for Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate

Ipca Laboratories announced that US FDA vide its e-mail dated 1 July, 2020 has intimated the company that the shortage implications for Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate has changed and that it has been removed from list of drug products in shortage and therefore, the US FDA is removing the exemption given to us from the import alert for API and formulation of Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate.

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 11:09 IST

