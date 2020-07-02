NLC India update on fire accident at Unit V of Thermal Power Station -II, Neyveli

NLC India announced on 01 July 2020 that at around 9.45 Hrs. in Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II, (TPS-II), Neyveli, while it was under shut down and maintenance activities carried on, a fire broke out in the boiler area subsequent to an explosion, resulting in injuries to the NLCIL maintenance team comprising one 'executive, two Supervisors, three Non-Executive employees and seventeen Contract Workmen. Out of the twenty three injured, six workmen belonging to a contractor succumbed to injuries on the spot. All the seventeen injured were immediately rushed to NLCIL Hospital, sixteen of them after initial treatment were immediately sent to M/s. Apollo Hospitals, Chennai for further higher specialty treatment and one with miner injuries is being treated in NLCIL Hospital.

High Level Enquiry headed by P.

K. Mohapatra, Retired Director (Technical), NTPC has been ordered into the cause of the accident, apart from an Internal Enquiry Committee with senior executives headed by Director (Power) of NLCIL. The Unit Head of TPS-Il has been placed under suspension pending enquiry by the management. All the four Units of 210 MW each of TPS-Il Stage-Il have been ordered for shut down for immediate safety audit.

