JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shree Pacetronix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.17 -12 OPM %20.0029.41 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU