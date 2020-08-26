Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.150.1720.0029.410.020.030.010.020.010.02

