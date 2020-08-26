Madhav Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 57.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.32% to Rs 38.00 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 57.59% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.32% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.67% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.02% to Rs 200.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.00103.61 -63 200.34299.11 -33 OPM %2.4519.67 -22.2020.58 - PBDT17.739.97 78 39.3429.81 32 PBT11.842.81 321 16.174.05 299 NP0.952.24 -58 4.603.27 41
