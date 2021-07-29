UTI AMC gains after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company rallied 1.97% to Rs 976.1 after the company posted a 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 155 crore on a 29.5% rise in total income to Rs 350.11 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Revenue from Operation stood at Rs 344 crore, rising 32% year on year, which included sale of services of Rs 261 crore. Profit before tax rose 52% year on year to Rs 190 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2021, the ratio of equity oriented QAAUM and non-equity oriented QAAUM was at 0.65:0.35 compared to the industry ratio of 0.54:0.46. Gross Inflow mobilized through SIP for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 stood at Rs 1,008.7 crore. SIP AUM as of 30 June 2021 stood at Rs 15,523.1 crore, an increase of 11.6% as compared to 31 March 2021. Total Assets Under Management stood at Rs 12,00,882 crore as of 30 June 2021.

Commenting on the performance, Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO of UTI AMC said, We have observed a rising affinity of investors towards mutual funds even during market volatility and the uncertainty that has been caused due to the pandemic. UTI AMC also stands stronger and continues to maintain the growth graph. We aim to stay focused to combat the volatility and emphasize on good returns while growing our investor base. The measures taken by the government and RBI would also help speedy recovery of the economy.

UTI AMC is investment manager to UTI Mutual Fund. The company has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.

