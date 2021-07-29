JSW Steel Ltd spurts 3.46%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 746.65, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 248.33% in last one year as compared to a 42.24% gain in NIFTY and a 171.02% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5532.8, up 4.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

