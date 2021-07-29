Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2021.
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2165.55 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 149 shares in the past one month.
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 301.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9134 shares in the past one month.
Gallantt Ispat Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 66.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19335 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd rose 16.47% to Rs 292. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13694 shares in the past one month.
Shiva Texyarn Ltd advanced 14.42% to Rs 268.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5117 shares in the past one month.
