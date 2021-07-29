Colgate-Palmolive Q1 PAT up 18% YoY to Rs 233 crore

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported 18% growth in net profit to Rs 233.2 crore on a 12% increase in net sales to Rs 1,157.8 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and net sales have declined by 25.9% and 9.2%, respectively.
While the company's gross margins rose by 300 bps to 68.9%, EBITDA margin improved by 90 bps to 30.7% in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 314.19 crore, up by 17.7% from Rs 266.89 crore in Q1 FY21.
Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said: Despite the challenging external circumstances we are pleased with our sustained growth momentum across all categories. Our structured and balanced approach to driving effectiveness and efficiencies in every aspect of our operations has resulted in strong performance across all key financial metrics. Our continued investment in brand building and innovation has seen our core brand metrics also strengthen.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.
The scrip fell 3.78% to currently trade at Rs 1724.50 on the BSE. In the past three months, the stock has gained 16.45% while the benchmark Sensex has added 5.87% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU