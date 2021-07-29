Colgate-Palmolive Q1 PAT up 18% YoY to Rs 233 crore

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported 18% growth in net profit to Rs 233.2 crore on a 12% increase in net sales to Rs 1,157.8 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and net sales have declined by 25.9% and 9.2%, respectively.

While the company's gross margins rose by 300 bps to 68.9%, EBITDA margin improved by 90 bps to 30.7% in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 314.19 crore, up by 17.7% from Rs 266.89 crore in Q1 FY21.

Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said: Despite the challenging external circumstances we are pleased with our sustained growth momentum across all categories. Our structured and balanced approach to driving effectiveness and efficiencies in every aspect of our operations has resulted in strong performance across all key financial metrics. Our continued investment in brand building and innovation has seen our core brand metrics also strengthen.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

The scrip fell 3.78% to currently trade at Rs 1724.50 on the BSE. In the past three months, the stock has gained 16.45% while the benchmark Sensex has added 5.87% during the same period.

