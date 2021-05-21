UTI MF raises stake in Eris Lifesciences

UTI Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 1.52 lakh equity shares or 0.1121% stake in Eris Lifesciences on 19 May 2021.

Post transaction, UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF) increased its shareholding to 5.0583% stake from 4.9462% held earlier. The deal was executed in secondary market on 19 May 2021.

Eris Lifesciences' consolidated net profit jumped 21.3% to Rs 68.25 crore on a 12.4% surge in net sales to Rs 274.25 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Eris Lifesciences is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling of generics within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian pharmaceutical market.

The scrip rose 0.01% to Rs 716 on BSE. It traded in the range of 716 and 735 so far during the day.

