Volumes soar at Varun Beverages Ltd counter

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 May 2021.

Varun Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 11 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 79.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13804 shares. The stock lost 1.28% to Rs.993.40. Volumes stood at 20154 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 11295 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2422 shares. The stock lost 0.12% to Rs.3,617.60. Volumes stood at 6077 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49924 shares. The stock increased 6.89% to Rs.499.30. Volumes stood at 57982 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd registered volume of 17761 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5458 shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.1,110.00. Volumes stood at 4613 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 9.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.20% to Rs.277.65. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

