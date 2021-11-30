V-Mart Retail gains on opening new store in Haryana

V-Mart Retail rose 3.75% to Rs 3840.75 after the company said it has opened one new store in Haryana in November 2021.

With the opening of the new store, the total number of stores now stands at 376 stores as at 30 November 2021.

Shares of V-Mart Retail also witnessed bargain hunting after sliding 6.60% in the past three sessions.

V-Mart Retail reported net loss of Rs 14.14 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 18.96 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 92.56% to Rs 337.97 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

V-Mart is a complete family retail store chain offering apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids. The company also offers a wide range of home furnishings, general merchandise, toys, tableware, utensils, and other home utility items.

