Infosys to transfer Daimler's computing workloads to Norway's Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Lefdal Mine Datacenter offers one of Europe's greenest data center ecosystems and is one of the world's most energy efficient solutions.

Infosys announced that it will transfer Daimler's High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads used to design vehicles and automated driving technologies to one of Europe's greenest data centers, Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway.

The shift to Green Data Center as a Service is an important milestone in supporting Daimler deliver on its sustainability mission "Ambition 2039" to become CO2 neutral by 2039.

Building on its strategic partnership with Daimler to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation and transform IT infrastructure, Infosys offered a solution to facilitate Daimler shift HPC's to green infrastructure using Infosys' Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) offering in the Nordics region. Through the initiative, Infosys will manage the IT infrastructure in its entirety and Lefdal Mine Datacenter will provide the facility.

Jan Brecht, chief information officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, said: "A large proportion of our IT energy consumption comes from our data centers which require significant power for computing and cooling. That's why we're transforming our data centers with the support of our partner Infosys, bringing particularly the high-performance computing into one energy efficient solution at Lefdal Mine Datacenter. Not only will we benefit from natural cooling thanks to the cold weather, our operations will also be run on 100% green energy. This initiative marks another important milestone on our journey to becoming Co2 neutral."

On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22) over Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22). Revenues in constant currency terms grew by 19.4% YoY and 6.3% QoQ. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 23.6%, a decline of 1.8% YoY and 0.1% QoQ.

Infosys said its revenue guidance for FY22 is revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%. Margin guidance is retained at 22%-24%.

