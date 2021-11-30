Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 846, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.17% in last one year as compared to a 30.55% rally in NIFTY and a 19.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 846, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17114.4. The Sensex is at 57475.73, up 0.38%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 2.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10704.15, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 847.5, down 0.56% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 15.17% in last one year as compared to a 30.55% rally in NIFTY and a 19.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)