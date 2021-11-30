Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 155.15 points or 0.83% at 18499.23 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.87%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.31%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.9%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.68%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.56%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.59%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.49%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.65 or 0.53% at 57565.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.5 points or 0.46% at 17132.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 458.52 points or 1.66% at 27997.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 109.01 points or 1.27% at 8677.58.

On BSE,2066 shares were trading in green, 1126 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

