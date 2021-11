V-Mart Retail opens 7 new stores

In month of October 2021

V-Mart Retail has opened seven (7) new stores, four (4) in the state of Uttar Pradesh, two (2) in Bihar and one (1) in Uttarakhand in the month of October 2021.

With this the total number of stores now stands at 375 stores as at 31 October 2021.

