Mazagon Dock delivers Destroyer (Visakhapatnam) ship to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has delivered First Ship of Project 15B Class Destroyer i.e. Yard 12704 (Visakhapatnam) to the Indian Navy on 28 October 2021.

The ship is constructed using Indigenous Steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest Destroyers constructed in India, with an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement of over 7500 tons.

The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. It is armed with supersonic Surface-to-Surface 'Brahmos' missiles and 'Barak-8' Long Range Surface to Air Missiles. Towards undersea warfare capability, the Destroyer is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the Hull mounted Sonar Humsa NG, Heavy weight Torpedo Tube Launchers and Rocket Launchers.

