Va Tech Wabag gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Va Tech Wabag announced that ICRA has revised the ratings of the company as under -
Long term fund based facilities - ICRA A+; Negative (Revised from ICRA AA-; Negative)
Long term/ short term non fund based facilities - ICRA A+; Negative / ICRA A1+ (Revised from ICRA AA-; Negative / ICRA A1+)
Long term / short term proposed facilities - ICRA A+; Negative / ICRA A1+ (Revised from ICRA AA-; Negative / ICRA A1+)
