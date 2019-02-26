Antel and Tata Communications partner to offer cloud based mobile and IoT services

JUST IN
Antel, a state-owned company and telecommunications market leader in Uruguay, and Tata Communications have joined forces to serve mobile and IoT providers in South America, Central America and the Caribbean. It will act as the foundation for next-generation mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) services in sectors such as retail, utilities, construction, IT and banking.

Antel and Tata Communications will offer cloud-based mobile and IoT services using a business model that minimises total cost of ownership and time-to-market through a unique commercial risk sharing approach.

The new mobility partnership combines Antel's world-class data centre and Latin American market knowledge with the Tata Communications MOVE platform global network reach to enable businesses to quickly deploy new mobile and IoT services across the region.

Through the use of the Tata Communications MOVE platform, Antel's MVNO partners can bring their own mobile network access agreements across Central and South America as well as the Caribbean, or work with Antel as the enabler for mobile wholesale access. As a result, mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) of all sizes and market segmentations are able to launch new mobile and IoT services without making large up-front investments in their own mobile infrastructure, network service management or go-to-market operations.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 10:27 IST

