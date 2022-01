Va Tech Wabag secures order worth USD 100 mn in UAE

For commissioning of desalination plant by March 2024

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order worth about USD 100 Million towards engineering and procurement activities in relation to 120 Million Gallons Per Day (MiGD) Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The order was secured from Green EPC (a Utico FZC subsidiary) who is the prime EPC contractor for this project.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ('DEWA') selected Utico FZC as the preferred bidder to build the SWRO plant and operate it over a period of 35 years, under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model, wherein DEWA will off-take 100% of water from this plant. The desalination plant is planned to be commissioned in phases by March 2024 and shall be the largest IWP in Dubai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)