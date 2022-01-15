Future Consumer hikes stake in Amar Chitra Katha

-
ALSO READ
Ikonz comes out of stealth with India's Most Iconic IP Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle for its NFT and Metaverse Foray
Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 41.82% in the September 2021 quarter
Transformers & Rectifiers India wins order worth Rs 72 cr from GETCO
Vistar Amar standalone net profit declines 60.61% in the June 2021 quarter
Sunteck Realty gains on plans to develop 50 acre land parcel in Kalyan, Maharashtra
-
Following conversion of CCDs into 13.20 lakh equity shares of Amar Chitra KathaFuture Consumer announced that 13,20,159 equity shares of Amar Chitra Katha (ACKPL) having face value Re. 1 per equity share have been allotted to the Company on 14 January,2022 at a premium of Rs. 376/- per equity share, consequent to conversion of 4,977 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) originally allotted to the Company.
The said CCDs have been converted by ACKPL in accordance with the terms of issue of CCDs, being eligible for full conversion into equity shares after expiry of the period of 3 (three) years.
Further, post allotment of the equity shares as aforesaid, the Company holds 68.72% of paid equity share capital of ACKPL and accordingly ACKPL has now become a subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU