IIFL Securities allots 2.96 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IIFL Securities has allotted 296311 Equity Shares to the employees of the Company on exercise of stock options under IIFL Securities Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2018 (IIFL ESOS -2018) and IIFL Securities Stock Option Scheme 2019 - Demerger Scheme (ISL-Demerger Scheme).

The said equity shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares from the date of allotment.

Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stand increased from 30,35,63,157 to 30,38,59,468 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each.

