Metro Brands inks strategic partnership with Fitflop for India

Metro Brands has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with FitFlop for sale and distribution in India.

FitFlop was launched in 2007 by Canadian entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore. FitFlop's mission is to raise the energy of the world and help you live life to the full by creating wellbeing products engineered to work with your body, to help you move better and feel great.

Their footwear is biomechanically engineered - which means it's designed to complement your body structure, joint alignment and natural movement. FitFlop footwear is currently being marketed and sold in over 60 countries globally.

Metro Brands has been selling FitFlop in India for the last four years and with this agreement, Metro Brands has secured exclusive rights for sale of FitFlop for Indian markets across formatsincluding Exclusive Brand Stores, Multi Brand Stores, Airport Stores, Distribution, Online Marketplaces and Webstore in India.

With this partnership, Metro Brands seeks to reach out and serve the Indian homes who value ultimate comfort with Global Fashion. Metro brands has locations across 136 cities and 30 states in India and plans to leverage its strong network and distribution and online capabilities to drive the FitFlop business in India.

