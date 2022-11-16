Vaibhav Global allots 51,372 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global has allotted 51,372 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 15th November, 2022 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under VGL Employees Stock Option Plan (As Amended) - 2006 and Vaibhav Global Limited Restricted Stock Unit Plan - 2019.

onsequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs.32,96,54,040 consisting of 16,48,27,020 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

