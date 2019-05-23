Vaibhav Global jumps on buyback plan

Vaibhav Global rose 3.23% to Rs 665.60 at 9:24 IST on BSE after the company said its board will consider buyback on 30 May 2019.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 681.33 points, or 1.74% to 39,791.54.
On the BSE, 604 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4632 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 697 and a low of Rs 661 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 770 on 21 September 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 573.30 on 1 October 2018.
Vaibhav Global said that its board is scheduled to meet on 30 May 2019, to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 1.72% to Rs 32.46 crore on 8.86% rise in net sales to Rs 461.53 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
Vaibhav Global is a vertically-integrated electronic retailer of fashion jewellery and lifestyle products in the USA and United Kingdom on its TV Shopping channels - ShopLC, USA and The Jewellery Channel (TJC), UK. The firm is also engaged in traditional B2B wholesale distribution through STS Jewels that serves various retail chains in USA and UK.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU