Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, and Team are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2019.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, and Team are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2019.

tumbled 8.89% to Rs 118.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 8.89% to Rs 148.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 6.00% to Rs 568.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 358 shares in the past one month.

pared 4.17% to Rs 144.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40727 shares in the past one month.

Team plummeted 4.16% to Rs 2781.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 787 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)