Prakash Steelage Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chromatic India Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2019.
Prakash Steelage Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 0.27 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8763 shares in the past one month.
Chromatic India Ltd tumbled 9.68% to Rs 0.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13377 shares in the past one month.
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd lost 9.19% to Rs 289.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1963 shares in the past one month.
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd plummeted 8.33% to Rs 2.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1462 shares in the past one month.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd shed 7.44% to Rs 11.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2695 shares in the past one month.
