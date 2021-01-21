Vaibhav Global receives LEED Platinum certification for its Jaipur SEZ unit

Vaibhav Global's manufacturing unit at the Special Economic Zone in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has received LEED Platinum certification under the LEED v4 Building Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings (LEED O+M) rating system.

Additionally, the U.

S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the developers of the LEED rating system, has confirmed that Vaibhav Global's SEZ building is the only manufacturing unit in Rajasthan and one of the only two across India that is certified as LEED Platinum under LEED V 4 O+M

