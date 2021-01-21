Ashoka Buildcon bags 150 MW solar project worth Rs 502 cr

Ashoka Buildcon has receives notification of award (NoA) from NTPC Renewable Energy in respect of the project viz EPC package of 150 MW solar PV project in Rajasthan which includes operations and maintenance of complete solar PV plant for a period of three years from the date of successful trial run.

The accepted bid value / project cost of the project is Rs.502.33 crore exclusive of GST.

