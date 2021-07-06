Vakrangee partners Edusaksham for e-learning solutions

Vakrangee announces alliance with Edusaksham, an EdTech startup by IIT alumni, to offer online tuition/live classes by expert teachers, e-Learning courses, practice and assessment based modules to the customers under online education domain.

Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-commerce, e-governance and logistics. With 70% of its Nextgen outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will enable e-learning service to students who can easily avail advanced tailor-made e-Learning solution offering through our Kendra. The online education facility shall be made available to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/underserved parts of the country.

This tie-up further expands our bouquet of services available to citizens through Vakrangee Kendras. Vakrangee currently has ~11,700 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 27 States & UTs, 510+ districts and 4,850+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns. Vakrangee's planned target is toreach at least 25,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by FY 2021-22 and further enhance it to reach 75,000 Nextgen outlets by FY 2024-25.

Commenting on this partnership, Dinesh Nandwana, managing director & group CEO, Vakrangee said, "We are happy to partner with EDUSAKSHAM to facilitate our customers with much needed e-Learning services in both urban as well rural remote areas. With this partnership, we have strategically added bouquet of education e-Learning servicesat our Nextgen Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the e-Learning requirements of our customers. This tie-up shall help studentsespecially in the unserved and underserved rural locationsto fulfil their desire to reach togreater knowledge building through e-Learning services. We aimto cover wide range of students from Class1stto 12thalong-with professional competitive examinations i.e. JEE and NEET."

The company's consolidated net profit declined 33.3% to Rs 20.79 crore on a 50.9% fall in net sales to Rs 101.85 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Vakrangee offer an extensive array of services across various sectors by providing BFSI, ATM, e-commerce & logistics services through its Vakrangee Kendras.

Shares of Vakrangee gained 0.60% to Rs 42.25 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 41.40 to Rs 42.70 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)