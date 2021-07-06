Volumes jump at Force Motors Ltd counter

Force Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 83245 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4319 shares

Navneet Education Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 July 2021.

Force Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 83245 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4319 shares. The stock increased 13.95% to Rs.1,383.00. Volumes stood at 1535 shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21613 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.102.75. Volumes stood at 65860 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44532 shares. The stock rose 9.10% to Rs.1,125.00. Volumes stood at 30176 shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 16148 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3603 shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.1,722.00. Volumes stood at 15565 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78311 shares. The stock increased 4.94% to Rs.357.05. Volumes stood at 62874 shares in the last session.

