Volumes jump at Force Motors Ltd counter

Force Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 83245 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4319 shares
Navneet Education Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 July 2021.
Force Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 83245 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4319 shares. The stock increased 13.95% to Rs.1,383.00. Volumes stood at 1535 shares in the last session.
Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21613 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.102.75. Volumes stood at 65860 shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44532 shares. The stock rose 9.10% to Rs.1,125.00. Volumes stood at 30176 shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 16148 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3603 shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.1,722.00. Volumes stood at 15565 shares in the last session.
Ambuja Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78311 shares. The stock increased 4.94% to Rs.357.05. Volumes stood at 62874 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU