Vakrangee partners with TransUnion CIBIL

To assess credit worthiness of consumers

Vakrangee has entered into a partnership agreement with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL), one of the India's largest credit information company regulated by Reserve Bank of India to drive financial inclusion by providing easy access to CIBIL Score and Report to consumers through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network.

Once the service is made available Consumers and businesses will be able to place a request for CIBIL Score and Report and/ or CIBIL Rank and Company Credit Report through a secure service portal through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra.

