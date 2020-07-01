Vardhman Concrete standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Vardhman Concrete declined 81.82% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.35 -100 00.35 -100 OPM %074.29 -045.71 - PBDT0.070.23 -70 -0.150.02 PL PBT0.060.22 -73 -0.20-0.03 -567 NP0.040.22 -82 -0.19-0.02 -850
