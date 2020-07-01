Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 343.48% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit declines 46.45% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra Logistics opens distribution centre in north India
India Needs To Develop National Logistics Sector Fully Integrated With Global Logistics Ecosystem.
Welspun One Logistics Parks plans to donate 1 lakh masks to support fight against pandemic
Mahindra Logistics opens distribution centre in northern India
-
Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 82.74 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 343.48% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.67% to Rs 10.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 346.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 445.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.74100.19 -17 346.81445.44 -22 OPM %8.481.80 -2.343.33 - PBDT5.871.54 281 7.1812.04 -40 PBT5.240.41 1178 3.277.41 -56 NP1.020.23 343 10.746.33 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU