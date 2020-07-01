Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 343.48% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 82.74 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 343.48% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.67% to Rs 10.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 346.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 445.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.74100.19 -17 346.81445.44 -22 OPM %8.481.80 -2.343.33 - PBDT5.871.54 281 7.1812.04 -40 PBT5.240.41 1178 3.277.41 -56 NP1.020.23 343 10.746.33 70

