Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 343.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 82.74 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 343.48% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.67% to Rs 10.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 346.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 445.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

