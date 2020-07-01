VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.17% to Rs 29.38 croreNet Loss of VCU Data Management reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.17% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 29.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.3822.57 30 29.4426.14 13 OPM %-6.02-6.96 --7.88-7.61 - PBDT-1.04-0.85 -22 0.250.01 2400 PBT-1.04-0.86 -21 0.24-0.02 LP NP-1.07-0.78 -37 0.21-0.02 LP
