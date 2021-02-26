Vardhman Special Steels settles interim price increase from OEMs

Vardhman Special Steels announced that price revisions with the OEMs are normally settled on half yearly basis, i.e. in the month of April and October every year.

This year due to abnormal increase in the prices of raw material, the Company had requested the OEMs for interim price increase with effect from 1 January 2021.

In this regard, the company has been settled the same with all the OEMs.

In the light of above price increase, the performance of Q4 is likely to be better than earlier estimates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)