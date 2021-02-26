Acrysil commences commercial production for additional capacity at Bhavnagar plant

Acrysil announced that the company's capacity expansion of 100,000 units at its Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat has been completed.

The commercial production of additional 100,000 units has commenced from yesterday, 25 February 2021.

The manufacturing capacity of Quartz Kitchen Sinks has increased from 500,000 units to 600,000 units per annum.

