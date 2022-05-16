Varun Beverages Ltd soars 2.2%

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1115.05, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.71% gain in NIFTY and a 5.41% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1115.05, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 15775.3. The Sensex is at 52858.77, up 0.12%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 5.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36887.15, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

