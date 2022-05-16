HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1043.9, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.09% rally in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1043.9, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15832.4. The Sensex is at 52949.07, up 0.29%.HCL Technologies Ltd has eased around 5.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29624.85, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

