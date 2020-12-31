Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 1.05%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 912.1, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.45% in last one year as compared to a 14.87% gain in NIFTY and a 13.11% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 912.1, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 13994.25. The Sensex is at 47814.6, up 0.14%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 9.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34313.7, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

