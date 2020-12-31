Rupa & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ADF Foods Ltd, Rane Holdings Ltd, Titagarh Wagons Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2020.

Rupa & Company Ltd surged 11.30% to Rs 323 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35898 shares in the past one month.

ADF Foods Ltd soared 7.52% to Rs 635.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31562 shares in the past one month.

Rane Holdings Ltd spiked 7.52% to Rs 674.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6228 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd exploded 7.43% to Rs 57.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd added 7.43% to Rs 195.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64513 shares in the past one month.

